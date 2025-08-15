Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches 'Stree Shakti': Transformative Free Bus Travel for Women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled 'Stree Shakti', a revolutionary bus travel scheme offering free transportation for women, girls, and transgender individuals within the state. This initiative, part of Naidu's 'Super Six' promises for the 2024 elections, aims to empower over 2.62 crore women.

Updated: 15-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched the 'Stree Shakti' initiative, a statewide free bus travel scheme for women, girls, and transgender individuals. The announcement, made alongside NDA leaders, promises to transform public transportation across the state.

The scheme, which allows free travel in various categories of state-run buses under the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), is expected to benefit approximately 2.62 crore women. During the launch event, Chief Minister Naidu, Deputy Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh joined women passengers on a bus journey, garnering cheers as they passed through Guntur district.

'Stree Shakti' is a part of Naidu's 'Super Six' promises aimed at the upcoming 2024 elections, which include a monthly aid for women, job opportunities or unemployment allowances for youth, and other social welfare measures. The initiative highlights the administration's commitment to enhancing gender equality and safety in transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

