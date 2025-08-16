Isla Johnston: A Rising Star in Luhrmann's 'Jehanne d’Arc'

Isla Johnston, the British actor celebrated for her roles in series such as 'Kiri' and 'The Queen's Gambit', is reportedly engaged in discussions to take on the lead role in Warner Bros' much-anticipated film 'Jehanne d'Arc'. This exciting development was reported by the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

If successful, the collaboration will feature Johnston in a film directed by Baz Luhrmann, renowned for his work on 'Strictly Ballroom', 'Australia', and 'The Great Gatsby'. This movie represents Johnston's first foray into a leading role at the age of 18. The script, penned by Luhrmann and Ava Pickett, promises a riveting narrative.

The film will explore the life of a young French peasant girl who believed she was destined by God to lead an army and save her nation during the turbulent Hundred Years' War. This conflict, which extended from 1337 to 1453, involved the kingdoms of England and France and was followed by a civil war in France. While more details about the project remain undisclosed, anticipation is building in the film industry.

