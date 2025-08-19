Stranded Safari: The Ranthambore Breakdown Dilemma
A recent incident in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve has spotlighted the aging diesel safari vehicles used for tiger safaris. An outdated canter broke down, stranding tourists and raising concerns about safety and environmental standards. Calls are being made for upgrades to ensure visitor safety and eco-friendly practices.
A recent incident in the renowned Ranthambore Tiger Reserve has drawn attention to the aging diesel safari vehicles operating within the park. A malfunction in an older canter, used for tiger safaris, left 20 tourists stranded in the jungle over the weekend.
This incident has triggered alarm among tourism stakeholders about the safety and environmental compliance of these vehicles, many of which exceed a decade in age and are equipped with outdated BS-III engines. As night fell, the situation became dire when the guide reportedly left the group to find help.
With widespread calls for modernization, officials are considering upgrades to the park's fleet to include vehicles that meet the latest BS-VI emission standards. Such changes are seen as vital to maintaining visitor safety and aligning with sustainable tourism practices.
