Celebrating Chiranjeevi: A Star's Enduring Legacy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt birthday wishes to iconic actor K Chiranjeevi on his 70th birthday. Highlighting Chiranjeevi's significant contributions to cinema, public life, and philanthropy, Naidu praised his inspirational journey and enduring influence. He expressed hopes for continued health and happiness for the celebrated actor.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to veteran actor K Chiranjeevi as he celebrated his 70th birthday.
Praising the actor's 'remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy,' Naidu highlighted the enduring impact Chiranjeevi has had, inspiring millions with his diverse contributions.
The Chief Minister expressed hopes for continued good health and happiness for Chiranjeevi, acknowledging the actor's ongoing generosity and dedication that continue to touch countless lives.
