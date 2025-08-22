Left Menu

Celebrating Chiranjeevi: A Star's Enduring Legacy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt birthday wishes to iconic actor K Chiranjeevi on his 70th birthday. Highlighting Chiranjeevi's significant contributions to cinema, public life, and philanthropy, Naidu praised his inspirational journey and enduring influence. He expressed hopes for continued health and happiness for the celebrated actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:07 IST
Celebrating Chiranjeevi: A Star's Enduring Legacy
Chiranjeevi
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to veteran actor K Chiranjeevi as he celebrated his 70th birthday.

Praising the actor's 'remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy,' Naidu highlighted the enduring impact Chiranjeevi has had, inspiring millions with his diverse contributions.

The Chief Minister expressed hopes for continued good health and happiness for Chiranjeevi, acknowledging the actor's ongoing generosity and dedication that continue to touch countless lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025