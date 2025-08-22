Celebrating Chiranjeevi: A Star's Enduring Legacy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to veteran actor K Chiranjeevi as he celebrated his 70th birthday.

Praising the actor's 'remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy,' Naidu highlighted the enduring impact Chiranjeevi has had, inspiring millions with his diverse contributions.

The Chief Minister expressed hopes for continued good health and happiness for Chiranjeevi, acknowledging the actor's ongoing generosity and dedication that continue to touch countless lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)