MATECIA 2025: Boosting India's Building Material Industry

MATECIA Building Material Exhibition 2025 features over 450 exhibitors, attracting more than 73,000 visitors. With a focus on innovation and quality, the event aims to enhance international market reach and domestic consumption by 10-12%. The demand for high-quality materials has risen post-pandemic, driving industry growth.

Updated: 22-08-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:03 IST
The MATECIA Building Material Exhibition 2025 is underway at the Yashobhoomi Expo Centre, drawing participation from over 450 exhibitors comprising material brands, manufacturers, distributors, and designers. Organizers revealed they anticipate more than 73,000 visitors from India and over 20 countries.

In its current edition, the event is showcasing innovative products and services, with a particular emphasis on quality and appealing to global markets. According to exhibition director Pragath Dvivedi, they expect the event to boost the consumption of high-quality products by 10-12%, a trend seen in previous events.

There is growing optimism about India's potential to export furniture items, as consumer awareness of their living environment has increased following the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising incomes and exhibitions like MATECIA are expected to accelerate growth in the building materials and interior products sectors within the nation.

