Tourism Uproar: Shimla Protests Relocation of HPTDC Office

On Friday, a significant protest took place outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla, where hundreds of individuals connected to the tourism sector expressed their dissatisfaction with the state government's decision. The controversial move involves shifting the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) headquarters from Shimla to Dharamshala.

The protesters, led by Harish Vyas, president of the Guide and Tour & Travel Association, decried the relocation as anti-tourism and detrimental to the interests of HPTDC employees. Vyas articulated that moving the headquarters from Shimla, a globally renowned tourist destination, would grievously impact tourism across the state.

Protesters emphasized that Shimla generates substantial revenue for the hospitality sector and hosts numerous individuals reliant on tourism-related activities. They warned of further protests unless the government reverses its decision, with a larger demonstration planned at the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on August 25.

