Conservation Clash: The Great Nicobar Infrastructure Debate

Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, labeling it an ecological disaster. He voices concerns over unaddressed tribal rights under the Forest Rights Act and accuses the administration of disregarding lawful consent. The project includes major developments in a region inhabited by vulnerable tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader and former environment minister, has voiced strong opposition to the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, describing it as a 'maha ecological disaster' and alleging that it is being enforced without due process.

In discussions with the Union Environment Minister, Ramesh expressed concern over the project, but these discussions have yet to result in any substantial changes. Recent media reports reveal fresh evidence that the rights of local tribal communities under the Forest Rights Act are not being respected.

'It is clear this project is being forced through without addressing the rights of affected tribal communities,' Ramesh commented. The 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar' involves construction in ecologically sensitive, tribal-inhabited areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

