Triumph at High Altitudes: Successful Completion of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra
The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Nathu La Pass concluded with the 10th batch of 48 pilgrims returning safely. Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation facilitated the pilgrimage, acknowledging its religious and cultural significance. The journey requires trekking up to 19,500 feet, demanding physical and medical fitness.
The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Nathu La Pass in Sikkim recently concluded with the safe return of the 10th batch of 48 tourists, officials announced on Monday.
Upon their return on Sunday, the pilgrims were welcomed by officials from the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) during a valedictory ceremony marking the successful 2025 pilgrimage conclusion.
Lukendra Rasaily, STDC chairman, attributed the smooth organization for this year's 500 pilgrims to the diligent efforts of officials and support from paramilitary forces, emphasizing the pilgrimage's religious importance as the 'abode of Lord Shiva'.
