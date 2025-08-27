Karnataka Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Devotion and Tradition

Karnataka welcomed Ganesh Chaturthi with grand celebrations, as devotees came together to honor Lord Ganesha on Wednesday. Temples and community spaces saw long queues, and elaborate security measures were implemented to ensure a safe festivity.

The celebration was marked by a preference for eco-friendly clay idols, encouraging environmentally conscious practices. Meanwhile, the local government directed a strict ban on Plaster of Paris idols, citing environmental concerns.

Bidar, despite heavy rain, showed unwavering spirit as market activity buzzed. Across Karnataka, communities enjoyed cultural programs, while robust coordination between police and CRPF helped maintain order and harmony.