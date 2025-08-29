Left Menu

AI and Monkeys: A New 'Wizard of Oz' Experience

An immersive, AI-enhanced version of 'The Wizard of Oz' premiered at Las Vegas' Sphere. Integrating swirling winds, drone monkeys, and HD updates, it offers viewers an interactive experience of the 1939 classic. Executives consider it a milestone for AI applications in Hollywood, despite some skepticism.

In a groundbreaking blend of technology and cinema, 'The Wizard of Oz' was reborn at its immersive premiere in Las Vegas, complete with swirling winds and AI-driven effects.

The grand event was hosted at Sphere, a state-of-the-art venue, where attendees, including Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft, walked along a yellow-brick carpet.

While some purists are hesitant about the technological reimagining, the 1939 classic has undergone a meticulous two-year transformation, employing AI to enhance image quality and on-site experiences. Stakeholders see it as a pivotal moment for filmmaking.

