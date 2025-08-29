AI and Monkeys: A New 'Wizard of Oz' Experience

In a groundbreaking blend of technology and cinema, 'The Wizard of Oz' was reborn at its immersive premiere in Las Vegas, complete with swirling winds and AI-driven effects.

The grand event was hosted at Sphere, a state-of-the-art venue, where attendees, including Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft, walked along a yellow-brick carpet.

While some purists are hesitant about the technological reimagining, the 1939 classic has undergone a meticulous two-year transformation, employing AI to enhance image quality and on-site experiences. Stakeholders see it as a pivotal moment for filmmaking.