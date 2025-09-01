Left Menu

Indonesia Captivates at ITB India 2025

Indonesia aims to attract 800,000 Indian tourists with its presence at ITB India 2025. Highlighting destinations and wellness tourism, Indonesia seeks to strengthen ties with Indian travelers, showcasing its cultural and natural wonders, and offering immersive experiences including traditional herbal drinks and cultural performances.

Indonesia is poised to make a significant impact at ITB India 2025, showcasing its rich cultural tapestry and diverse travel offerings. The initiative targets 800,000 Indian travelers, with the Ministry of Tourism promoting Indonesia as a top destination for leisure, wellness, and cultural experiences.

In preparation for the event, the Ministry held successful Business Matching sessions in Kolkata and Bengaluru, connecting 29 Indonesian sellers with Indian buyers to foster new partnerships. This approach aligns with Indonesia's goal of enhancing its brand positioning within India's fast-growing outbound travel market.

ITB India 2025 will feature the Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion with leading sellers and immersive programs, emphasizing wellness tourism and traditional heritage, such as jamu. As the Indian travel market is projected to grow significantly, Indonesia's participation highlights its commitment to attracting Indian tourists interested in nature, culture, and regenerative travel.

