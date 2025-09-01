Tragic Clashes Mar Ganesh Idol Immersion in Odisha
In Odisha, Ganesh idol immersion processions turned tragic as clashes resulted in one death and fourteen injuries. Separate incidents involving live wires and river currents also caused injuries and one missing person. Police interventions were necessary to control the situation, with investigations and arrests underway.
At least one person was killed and fourteen others were injured during separate clashes related to Ganesh idol immersion processions in Odisha, as per police reports on Monday.
A gruesome altercation over music led to the death of Harihara Swain in Nayagarh, while three youths sustained injuries from a live wire and a woman was swept away by river currents after an immersion ritual.
Police have intervened to diffuse tensions and launched investigations, detaining four suspects in connection with the murder. Injured individuals are being treated at various hospitals. A community protest in Nayagarh's Bhapur market demanded swift justice.
