Left Menu

Tragic Clashes Mar Ganesh Idol Immersion in Odisha

In Odisha, Ganesh idol immersion processions turned tragic as clashes resulted in one death and fourteen injuries. Separate incidents involving live wires and river currents also caused injuries and one missing person. Police interventions were necessary to control the situation, with investigations and arrests underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:05 IST
Tragic Clashes Mar Ganesh Idol Immersion in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least one person was killed and fourteen others were injured during separate clashes related to Ganesh idol immersion processions in Odisha, as per police reports on Monday.

A gruesome altercation over music led to the death of Harihara Swain in Nayagarh, while three youths sustained injuries from a live wire and a woman was swept away by river currents after an immersion ritual.

Police have intervened to diffuse tensions and launched investigations, detaining four suspects in connection with the murder. Injured individuals are being treated at various hospitals. A community protest in Nayagarh's Bhapur market demanded swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest

Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest

 India
2
Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition

Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition

 Global
3
Former VP Dhankhar Finds Temporary Home in Chhatarpur Farmhouse

Former VP Dhankhar Finds Temporary Home in Chhatarpur Farmhouse

 India
4
JNUTA Challenges Vice Chancellor's Decision Amid Power Struggle at JNU

JNUTA Challenges Vice Chancellor's Decision Amid Power Struggle at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025