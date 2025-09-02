China's Mighty Military Parade: A Display of Power and Prestige
China's capital hosts a major military parade showcasing advanced military hardware and celebrating the 80th anniversary of WWII's end. President Xi Jinping leads the event, attended by leaders from various nations. The parade, demonstrating China's military strength, is a tightly controlled spectacle primarily for invited guests.
China's military might was on full display as missiles, fighter jets, and other hardware made their debut in a grand parade in the capital city. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, featuring speeches from President Xi Jinping, the head of the Communist Party and the military.
For the first time, many strategic land, sea, and air-based weapons were showcased publicly, alongside precision warfare equipment and drones. Warplanes and helicopters soared overhead in formation, reinforcing the message of national strength and preparedness.
Foreign leaders, including North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin, featured prominently on the guest list. The parade, however, was a restricted affair with tight security, accessible to most only via television or livestream, as public viewing was limited.
