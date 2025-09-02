Left Menu

China's Mighty Military Parade: A Display of Power and Prestige

China's capital hosts a major military parade showcasing advanced military hardware and celebrating the 80th anniversary of WWII's end. President Xi Jinping leads the event, attended by leaders from various nations. The parade, demonstrating China's military strength, is a tightly controlled spectacle primarily for invited guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:17 IST
China's Mighty Military Parade: A Display of Power and Prestige
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's military might was on full display as missiles, fighter jets, and other hardware made their debut in a grand parade in the capital city. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, featuring speeches from President Xi Jinping, the head of the Communist Party and the military.

For the first time, many strategic land, sea, and air-based weapons were showcased publicly, alongside precision warfare equipment and drones. Warplanes and helicopters soared overhead in formation, reinforcing the message of national strength and preparedness.

Foreign leaders, including North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin, featured prominently on the guest list. The parade, however, was a restricted affair with tight security, accessible to most only via television or livestream, as public viewing was limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
2
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

 India
4
Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025