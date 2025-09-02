Unity Amidst Tradition: Kerala's Ayyappa Devotees Rally for Faith
Kerala's CPI(M) emphasizes its solidarity with Ayyappa devotees, addressing the contentious issue of women's entry to Sabarimala as a closed subject. Aligning with religious sentiments, they endorsed the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organized by TDB. The party stresses the importance of faith over communalism, reflecting on previous controversies.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's ruling CPI(M) reaffirmed its alignment with Ayyappa devotees, declaring the contentious topic of women's entry into the Sabarimala temple as a resolved matter. CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, clarified that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, orchestrated by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), aligns with global Ayyappa devotees' interests.
Govindan emphasized that communalism employs religion to gain political leverage, contrasting with true believer initiatives. Addressing criticisms, Govindan highlighted that neither CPI(M) nor the LDF government supports propaganda against genuine devotion.
The remarks coincided with TDB president P S Prasanth's intent to appeal to the Supreme Court regarding Sabarimala's rituals and customs. Though the 2018 Supreme Court verdict enabling women's access remains under review, Govindan reiterated CPI(M)'s stance aligning with faith over external pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala CPI(M) Aligns with Devotees, Declares Sabarimala Debate Closed
Spiritual Devotees and Leaders Flock to Lalbaug's Ganpati Festival
Family Dispute in Kerala Leads to Tragic Death
Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam
Foreign Investment in Kerala Hospitals: Blessing or Burden?