Unity Amidst Tradition: Kerala's Ayyappa Devotees Rally for Faith

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) reaffirmed its alignment with Ayyappa devotees, declaring the contentious topic of women's entry into the Sabarimala temple as a resolved matter. CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, clarified that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, orchestrated by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), aligns with global Ayyappa devotees' interests.

Govindan emphasized that communalism employs religion to gain political leverage, contrasting with true believer initiatives. Addressing criticisms, Govindan highlighted that neither CPI(M) nor the LDF government supports propaganda against genuine devotion.

The remarks coincided with TDB president P S Prasanth's intent to appeal to the Supreme Court regarding Sabarimala's rituals and customs. Though the 2018 Supreme Court verdict enabling women's access remains under review, Govindan reiterated CPI(M)'s stance aligning with faith over external pressures.

