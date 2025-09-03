Left Menu

China's Military Showcase: A Global Display of Might

China revealed its modern weaponry in a grand military parade attended by global leaders including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. The event highlighted China's military prowess and aimed to send a geopolitical message to the US. The parade commemorated the 80th anniversary of China's victory against Japanese aggression in WWII.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 06:21 IST
China unveiled an impressive array of its modern weaponry on Wednesday, marking a significant display of military power. The parade, which included jet fighters, missiles, and advanced electronic warfare equipment, aimed to showcase its military capabilities to the world.

The event was attended by 26 international leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The presence of such influential figures, especially at a military parade in Beijing, was perceived as a strategic message to the United States amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The parade, held at Tiananmen Square, commemorated the 80th anniversary of China's WWII victory against Japan. It drew a large media presence, further symbolizing China's intent to assert its global influence and bolster President Xi Jinping's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

