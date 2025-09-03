Kumartuli's Global Reach: Record Durga Idol Exports

Kumartuli, the celebrated clay modellers' enclave in north Kolkata, has seen a historic export of over 300 Durga idols worldwide this year, surpassing the previous record of 240 in 2024, as confirmed by the potters' association.

This year, orders have been fulfilled from countries including Russia, the USA, Australia, and Japan. The idols, primarily crafted from durable fibreglass for overseas transport, see an increasing demand reflecting the festival's global allure.

Sculptors like Kaushik Ghosh and Mintu Pal have confirmed a prevailing preference for traditional designs among buyers, marking a shift from last year's thematic experiments. Prices start from Rs 1.5 lakh, excluding packaging and transportation costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)