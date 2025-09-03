Kumartuli's Global Reach: Record Durga Idol Exports
Kumartuli, a renowned clay modellers' colony in Kolkata, has exported over 300 Durga idols worldwide this year, breaking last year's record. The demand for durable fibreglass idols has surged, with significant exports to countries like the US, UK, and Japan, reflecting the festival's global resonance.
Kumartuli, the celebrated clay modellers' enclave in north Kolkata, has seen a historic export of over 300 Durga idols worldwide this year, surpassing the previous record of 240 in 2024, as confirmed by the potters' association.
This year, orders have been fulfilled from countries including Russia, the USA, Australia, and Japan. The idols, primarily crafted from durable fibreglass for overseas transport, see an increasing demand reflecting the festival's global allure.
Sculptors like Kaushik Ghosh and Mintu Pal have confirmed a prevailing preference for traditional designs among buyers, marking a shift from last year's thematic experiments. Prices start from Rs 1.5 lakh, excluding packaging and transportation costs.
