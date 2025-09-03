Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq's Controversial Dasara Invitation Sparks Debate

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq has been invited to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara by the district administration, leading to objections from various sections, including the BJP. Mushtaq's past comments about worshipping the Kannada language have incited further controversy as she prepares for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:34 IST
Mysuru district administration has invited International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to open this year's 'Mysuru Dasara', stirring objections from some quarters, notably the opposition BJP.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy G and officials visited Mushtaq's residence to formally extend the invitation. The Dasara festivities commence on September 22, ending on October 2 with 'Vijayadashami'.

Despite objections fueled by an old viral video, Mushtaq expressed her gratitude for the honor, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of politicizing the event. Dasara is a festival celebrated by all communities.

