SMVDSB's Humanitarian Relief Initiative: A Beacon of Hope

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is supporting over 1,000 families affected by rain and landslides in Katra. Relief supplies, including food and essential items, are provided. Families from severely damaged homes are temporarily housed at Shrine Board facilities, showcasing the Board's continued commitment to community aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:19 IST
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has launched a significant relief operation to assist more than 1,000 families impacted by heavy rains and landslides in Katra, as well as Reasi and Udhampur districts.

Families from Purana Daroor village, whose homes sustained severe damage, have been temporarily relocated to Shakti Bhawan, Niharika Complex, managed by the Shrine Board, following a request from the district administration. This measure is aimed at ensuring their safety and well-being during this difficult time.

Initially, relief supplies for 400 families have been delivered to the Reasi district administration for prompt distribution to those affected around Katra. These supplies include essentials such as food kits, utensils, blankets, medicines, and temporary shelters.

