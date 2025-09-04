Humans at Core: Navigating AI Ethics and Leadership

Hyderabad recently hosted a vital dialogue on 'Human at Core: Conversations on AI, Ethics and Future,' co-organized by IILM University and The Dr Pritam Singh Foundation at Tech Mahindra, Cyberabad. Gathering prominent figures from academia, government, and industry, the event delved into the ethical imperatives of AI and human-centric leadership in a tech-driven future.

The event commenced with Sri Gaddam Prasad Kumar advocating for technology as a servant to humanity, followed by a keynote from Sri Padmanabhaiah Kantipudi, who addressed the friction between rapid technological growth and ethical governance. Two pivotal panels explored the crossroads of AI's progress versus principle and leadership's critical role in AI development.

Key insights emerged around empathy and foresight in AI's evolution, as leaders like Manoj Jha and Rajesh Dhuddu emphasized. Dr. Ravi Kumar Jain highlighted the collective responsibility to steer innovation wisely, aligning technological advancement with human values. The event reinforced the importance of cross-sector collaboration to ensure technology enhances equity and dignity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)