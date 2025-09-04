The Great Indian Beauty Festival 2025: A Month-Long Celebration of Skincare Innovations

VLCC, a leading beauty and wellness brand in India, has announced the launch of The Great Indian Beauty Festival 2025, marking the largest beauty celebration in the country scheduled for September. The festival offers up to 50% discounts on advanced skin and body treatments, including facials, anti-ageing, and laser hair reduction.

Customers will benefit from complimentary consultations and holistic skin-health checks conducted by over 250 doctors across 219 clinics. Highlighting the event are globally acclaimed treatments like the NCTF®135HA Anti-Ageing Skin Booster and BioRePeel®. These innovations promise rejuvenation and deep hydration, further enhancing VLCC's commitment to science-backed skincare.

Taniya Pandey, VLCC's Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the festival's focus on transforming beauty into an experience of confidence. The festival aims to democratize skincare, blending innovation and accessibility, supported by strategic insights from Anand Wasker, VLCC's Global Services President. The festival will run from September 1st to 30th, 2025, offering a unique, festive-ready beauty experience.