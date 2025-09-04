Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files': An Unofficial Ban in West Bengal?

Pallavi Joshi, actor and producer, has written an open letter to India's President, urging intervention due to what she describes as an unofficial ban on 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, faces alleged political pressure and threats, affecting its scheduled release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:12 IST
Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files': An Unofficial Ban in West Bengal?
Pallavi Joshi (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has penned an open letter to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention regarding an unofficial ban on the film 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film, which delves into the 1940s communal violence in undivided Bengal, is grappling with political controversy and alleged threats.

Joshi claims the film is being obstructed from release, particularly in its titular region, due to intimidation by political forces. Theater owners in Bengal have reportedly refused to screen the film, citing fear of repercussions from the ruling party's workers. Despite not being officially banned, the film's release faces significant hurdles, with Joshi describing the situation as "truth under siege."

Agnihotri, who gained recognition for 'The Kashmir Files,' expressed his dismay over the situation, reiterating calls for the film's peaceful release. With major support from actor Victor Banerjee and several Bengali organizations, Joshi appeals for protection of constitutional rights and artistic expression, imploring the President to allow 'The Bengal Files' to be screened peacefully in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Highway Talks: Kuki Zo Council Clarifies Stance Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Highway Talks: Kuki Zo Council Clarifies Stance Amidst Ethnic Tensions

 India
2
Strengthening Bonds: India and Singapore's Strategic Alliance

Strengthening Bonds: India and Singapore's Strategic Alliance

 India
3
Nagaland Assembly: Addressing Culture, Economy, and Governance

Nagaland Assembly: Addressing Culture, Economy, and Governance

 India
4
South Africa Postpones Naval Exercises Amid G20 Summit Preparations

South Africa Postpones Naval Exercises Amid G20 Summit Preparations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025