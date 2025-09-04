Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files': An Unofficial Ban in West Bengal?

In a bold move, actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has penned an open letter to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention regarding an unofficial ban on the film 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film, which delves into the 1940s communal violence in undivided Bengal, is grappling with political controversy and alleged threats.

Joshi claims the film is being obstructed from release, particularly in its titular region, due to intimidation by political forces. Theater owners in Bengal have reportedly refused to screen the film, citing fear of repercussions from the ruling party's workers. Despite not being officially banned, the film's release faces significant hurdles, with Joshi describing the situation as "truth under siege."

Agnihotri, who gained recognition for 'The Kashmir Files,' expressed his dismay over the situation, reiterating calls for the film's peaceful release. With major support from actor Victor Banerjee and several Bengali organizations, Joshi appeals for protection of constitutional rights and artistic expression, imploring the President to allow 'The Bengal Files' to be screened peacefully in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)