Onam: A Celebration of Unity and Cultural Pride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Onam, highlighting the festival's significance as a symbol of unity, hope, and cultural pride. Celebrated in Kerala, Onam is a time for joy, health, and prosperity, reflecting the state's rich heritage and traditions while also promoting societal harmony and connection with nature.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the public on the occasion of Onam, a vibrant harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.
In a message shared on the platform X, he expressed his wishes for happiness, health, and prosperity, emphasizing Onam's representation of unity, hope, and cultural pride within the community.
Modi highlighted that the festival serves to reinforce societal harmony and our bond with the natural world, portraying the rich heritage of Kerala's traditions.
