Onam: A Celebration of Unity and Cultural Pride

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the public on the occasion of Onam, a vibrant harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.

In a message shared on the platform X, he expressed his wishes for happiness, health, and prosperity, emphasizing Onam's representation of unity, hope, and cultural pride within the community.

Modi highlighted that the festival serves to reinforce societal harmony and our bond with the natural world, portraying the rich heritage of Kerala's traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)