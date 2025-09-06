Desperation and Dispute: A Dramatic Protest in Gautampalli

In a dramatic turn of events, a 25-year-old woman attempted self-immolation in Gautampalli on Saturday, protesting what she claimed was police inaction regarding her complaint against a Haryanvi filmmaker. Police prevented the desperate act by the woman, known as Bhavna Rani alias Bhavya.

Rani, a resident of Pilkuwa in Hapur, and her family members were taken to the Gautampalli Police Station. The incident is linked to a dispute with the filmmaker Uttar Kumar, following which Rani had filed a complaint that failed to progress after police found no evidence.

This protest highlights Rani's dissatisfaction with the judicial process after her complaint was closed, as she felt compelled to make a public stand alongside her elder sister and her 4-year-old son.