Desperation and Dispute: A Dramatic Protest in Gautampalli
A young woman in Gautampalli attempted self-immolation over perceived police inaction in her complaint against a filmmaker. She was stopped by police at the scene. Her complaint was earlier dismissed due to lack of evidence, prompting her extreme protest. The incident involves her sister and child.
In a dramatic turn of events, a 25-year-old woman attempted self-immolation in Gautampalli on Saturday, protesting what she claimed was police inaction regarding her complaint against a Haryanvi filmmaker. Police prevented the desperate act by the woman, known as Bhavna Rani alias Bhavya.
Rani, a resident of Pilkuwa in Hapur, and her family members were taken to the Gautampalli Police Station. The incident is linked to a dispute with the filmmaker Uttar Kumar, following which Rani had filed a complaint that failed to progress after police found no evidence.
This protest highlights Rani's dissatisfaction with the judicial process after her complaint was closed, as she felt compelled to make a public stand alongside her elder sister and her 4-year-old son.
