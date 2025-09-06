Left Menu

Desperation and Dispute: A Dramatic Protest in Gautampalli

A young woman in Gautampalli attempted self-immolation over perceived police inaction in her complaint against a filmmaker. She was stopped by police at the scene. Her complaint was earlier dismissed due to lack of evidence, prompting her extreme protest. The incident involves her sister and child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, a 25-year-old woman attempted self-immolation in Gautampalli on Saturday, protesting what she claimed was police inaction regarding her complaint against a Haryanvi filmmaker. Police prevented the desperate act by the woman, known as Bhavna Rani alias Bhavya.

Rani, a resident of Pilkuwa in Hapur, and her family members were taken to the Gautampalli Police Station. The incident is linked to a dispute with the filmmaker Uttar Kumar, following which Rani had filed a complaint that failed to progress after police found no evidence.

This protest highlights Rani's dissatisfaction with the judicial process after her complaint was closed, as she felt compelled to make a public stand alongside her elder sister and her 4-year-old son.

