SNDP's Vellappally Natesan Calls for Withdrawal of Protest Cases

Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), has reiterated his demand for the withdrawal of cases filed against Ayyappa devotees during 2018 protests concerning women's entry into the Sabarimala temple.

Natesan voiced this demand following a visit from Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth, who invited him to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa. He emphasized that both offenders and innocents were implicated, calling for justice.

While acknowledging the cessation of the women's entry debate as a 'closed chapter,' Natesan urged all political parties to prevent Sabarimala from becoming a political battleground, advocating for its development to be prioritized by both devotees and politicians alike.

