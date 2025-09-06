Left Menu

SNDP's Vellappally Natesan Calls for Withdrawal of Protest Cases

Vellappally Natesan, SNDP general secretary, urged for the withdrawal of cases against Ayyappa devotees from 2018 protests, stressing the importance of maintaining Sabarimala's sanctity. With the ruling party deeming women's entry a 'closed chapter', political consensus on peace for the region is sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:00 IST
Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), has reiterated his demand for the withdrawal of cases filed against Ayyappa devotees during 2018 protests concerning women's entry into the Sabarimala temple.

Natesan voiced this demand following a visit from Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth, who invited him to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa. He emphasized that both offenders and innocents were implicated, calling for justice.

While acknowledging the cessation of the women's entry debate as a 'closed chapter,' Natesan urged all political parties to prevent Sabarimala from becoming a political battleground, advocating for its development to be prioritized by both devotees and politicians alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

