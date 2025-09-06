Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Solar Factory Claims Second Life

A devastating explosion at Solar group's explosives factory claimed its second life, with 32-year-old employee Nikesh Irpache succumbing to injuries at a local hospital. The explosion, which occurred at Bazargaon, left the factory in ruins and critically injured several others, two of whom remain in intensive care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:21 IST
Tragic Blast at Solar Factory Claims Second Life
Blast
  • Country:
  • India

A grim incident at the Solar group's explosives factory resulted in the death of a 32-year-old employee, Nikesh Irpache, who passed away at Dande Hospital due to head injuries. This raises the blast's death toll to two.

The explosion took place at the factory in Bazargaon just after midnight on Thursday, causing the building to collapse.

While another 25-year-old man died from the blast, eight others, including two individuals currently in the ICU, sustained severe injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

 India
2
Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

 India
3
Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

 India
4
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025