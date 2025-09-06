Tragic Blast at Solar Factory Claims Second Life
A devastating explosion at Solar group's explosives factory claimed its second life, with 32-year-old employee Nikesh Irpache succumbing to injuries at a local hospital. The explosion, which occurred at Bazargaon, left the factory in ruins and critically injured several others, two of whom remain in intensive care.
06-09-2025
A grim incident at the Solar group's explosives factory resulted in the death of a 32-year-old employee, Nikesh Irpache, who passed away at Dande Hospital due to head injuries. This raises the blast's death toll to two.
The explosion took place at the factory in Bazargaon just after midnight on Thursday, causing the building to collapse.
While another 25-year-old man died from the blast, eight others, including two individuals currently in the ICU, sustained severe injuries.
