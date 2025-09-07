Tragic Ganesh Procession Accident in Mumbai: One Dead, Five Injured

In a tragic incident during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Mumbai, one person lost his life while five others sustained injuries after coming in contact with a live electric wire. The unfortunate event unfolded on Sunday morning in the Sakinaka area.

The accident occurred on Khairani Road at approximately 10:45 am when an overhead electric wire accidentally touched the Ganpati idol, resulting in six devotees being electrocuted. Local civic officials confirmed the details of the incident based on information received from the police.

Quick-thinking locals rushed the injured individuals to nearby medical facilities. Binu Sukumaran Kumaran, aged 36, was declared dead upon arrival at the Seven Hills Hospital. Meanwhile, five others, including a young child, were admitted to Paramount Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)