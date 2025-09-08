Indian Cricket Legends Join Asia Cup Commentary Panel

The Asia Cup T20 tournament begins this Tuesday in the UAE with a dynamic commentary line-up hosted by the Sony Sports Network. Legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri will provide insights, covering multiple languages to cater to a diverse audience.

This 17th edition of the Asia Cup features cricketing powerhouses such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and more, all competing ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. India is set to kickstart the tournament with a match against the UAE.

The commentary team includes experienced former players and coaches like Bharat Arun, Simon Doull, and Wasim Akram, offering a blend of expertise and fresh perspectives. The tournament, emblematic of Indian cricket's future, highlights the leadership qualities of players like Suryakumar Yadav, promising an exciting season.

(With inputs from agencies.)