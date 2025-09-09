Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Astonishing Transformation for 'Lizard Music'

Dwayne Johnson, widely recognized as 'The Rock,' turned heads at the Venice Film Festival with a striking weight loss that sparked widespread attention. Variety reported that the actor has disclosed the motivation behind his transformation as he prepares for a novel role.

In his upcoming film 'Lizard Music,' Johnson is shedding pounds to embody an eccentric 70-something-year-old character named Chicken Man, according to the publication. Helmed by Benny Safdie, the film reestablishes the collaboration between The Rock and the director following their success with 'The Smashing Machine.'

During a discussion at the Toronto Film Festival, as reported by Variety, Johnson shared, "Benny pitched me this, and after about 45 minutes, I said, 'I am your Chicken Man.'" He noted losing nearly 30 pounds for the role and expressed eagerness for the transformation process.

Johnson indicated that this adaptation of a Daniel Pinkwater novel provides another opportunity to shift from his customary action roles, as was achieved in 'The Smashing Machine,' which earned him critical acclaim. Yet, action fans also found relief in news of him rejoining Kevin Hart for 'Jumanji 3,' with filming commencing in November.

