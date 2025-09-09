Left Menu

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Astonishing Transformation for 'Lizard Music'

Dwayne Johnson, known as 'The Rock', amazed everyone with his weight loss at the Venice Film Festival. Shedding pounds for a role in 'Lizard Music', he plays a whimsical 70-something Chicken Man. Reuniting with director Benny Safdie, he aims to reinvent his action hero image, yet also gears up for 'Jumanji 3'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:59 IST
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Astonishing Transformation for 'Lizard Music'
Dwayne Johnson (Photo: Instagram/@therock). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Dwayne Johnson, widely recognized as 'The Rock,' turned heads at the Venice Film Festival with a striking weight loss that sparked widespread attention. Variety reported that the actor has disclosed the motivation behind his transformation as he prepares for a novel role.

In his upcoming film 'Lizard Music,' Johnson is shedding pounds to embody an eccentric 70-something-year-old character named Chicken Man, according to the publication. Helmed by Benny Safdie, the film reestablishes the collaboration between The Rock and the director following their success with 'The Smashing Machine.'

During a discussion at the Toronto Film Festival, as reported by Variety, Johnson shared, "Benny pitched me this, and after about 45 minutes, I said, 'I am your Chicken Man.'" He noted losing nearly 30 pounds for the role and expressed eagerness for the transformation process.

Johnson indicated that this adaptation of a Daniel Pinkwater novel provides another opportunity to shift from his customary action roles, as was achieved in 'The Smashing Machine,' which earned him critical acclaim. Yet, action fans also found relief in news of him rejoining Kevin Hart for 'Jumanji 3,' with filming commencing in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

 India
2
Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

 India
3
Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

 India
4
Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy in Nepal

Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025