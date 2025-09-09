Left Menu

Voyages: A Cultural Odyssey through Art

The exhibition 'Voyages: The Ancient Maritime Silk Route' at the India Habitat Centre showcases a dynamic collaboration between artists Gunjan Jain and Suresh Muthukulam. It highlights the historical maritime trade between the coastal regions of South India and Southeast Asia through various artistic mediums, exploring themes of migration and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:28 IST
The India Habitat Centre unveils an enchanting exhibition, 'Voyages: The Ancient Maritime Silk Route,' capturing the essence of ancient maritime ties with a modern twist. Through a rich tapestry of textile paintings, murals, and sculptures, artists Gunjan Jain and Suresh Muthukulam delve into historic trade routes and cultural exchanges.

Offering a contemporary 'voyage of discovery,' the exhibit features 20 artworks detailing the vibrant history of trade between Odisha, Kerala, and Southeast Asia. Blending tradition and imagination, the artists reimagine the journeys of ancient seafarers through varied mediums, including Ikat yarns and mural art.

Curated by Jaya Mani, the exhibition draws upon shared cultural landscapes, bringing mythical sea creatures and fantastical beings to life. Visitors can explore how history, mythology, and art intersect until the exhibition's conclusion on Tuesday.

