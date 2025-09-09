Voyages: A Cultural Odyssey through Art

The India Habitat Centre unveils an enchanting exhibition, 'Voyages: The Ancient Maritime Silk Route,' capturing the essence of ancient maritime ties with a modern twist. Through a rich tapestry of textile paintings, murals, and sculptures, artists Gunjan Jain and Suresh Muthukulam delve into historic trade routes and cultural exchanges.

Offering a contemporary 'voyage of discovery,' the exhibit features 20 artworks detailing the vibrant history of trade between Odisha, Kerala, and Southeast Asia. Blending tradition and imagination, the artists reimagine the journeys of ancient seafarers through varied mediums, including Ikat yarns and mural art.

Curated by Jaya Mani, the exhibition draws upon shared cultural landscapes, bringing mythical sea creatures and fantastical beings to life. Visitors can explore how history, mythology, and art intersect until the exhibition's conclusion on Tuesday.

