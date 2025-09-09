Cinema Clash: A Tale of Suspense and Assault at the Movies

A 29-year-old software professional was reportedly attacked inside a cinema hall in the Pimpri Chinchwad area. This incident followed his objection to a fellow moviegoer loudly narrating the plot of 'The Conjuring- Last Rites' to his wife, disrupting the film-viewing experience.

The confrontation unfolded on Friday night at a multiplex, as the techie and his wife sought to enjoy the film. The accused, narrating the movie from the back row, responded to the complaint with alleged verbal abuse and physical assault against the complainant.

The situation escalated when the complainant's wife intervened, resulting in a physical altercation involving both couples, the techie suffered minor injuries and subsequently contacted law enforcement. A case has been registered, citing various charges including assault, though no arrests have occurred.