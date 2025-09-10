Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Awaiting a Resumption

The suspension of the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir continues into its sixteenth day, despite an improvement in weather conditions.

A devastating cloudburst-triggered landslide in the Adhkuwari area of the Trikuta hills on August 26 resulted in the tragic deaths of 34 pilgrims and left 20 injured, prompting the immediate suspension of the yatra.

Officials have stated that repair work is nearing completion, with an announcement on the resumption of the pilgrimage anticipated by the weekend. The suspension is part of ongoing safety measures, with authorities ensuring that any decision taken is in the best interest of the pilgrims.