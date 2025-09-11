Mahanadi Riverfront Transformation: Boosting Odisha's Tourism

Odisha is set to transform key points along the Mahanadi riverbank into thriving tourist attractions, following the approval of a Rs 240-crore project by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday. The Mahanadi River Front Development Scheme will unfold over a three-year period from 2025 to 2028.

This expansive scheme targets the development of cultural, spiritual, and environmental tourism in locations stretching across the river's 494 km passage through Odisha. The project will include infrastructure for water sports, parks, shopping complexes, and more, aiming to uplift the local economy significantly.

Key innovations include efforts to tackle riverbank erosion, improve water cleanliness, and sustainably manage resources. Initial development will commence at two riverfront zones, with an investment split: Rs 160 crore for the first phase and Rs 80 crore for the second.

