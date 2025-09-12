Left Menu

Resumption of Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Faith Reaffirmed

The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir resumes after a 19-day suspension due to a deadly landslide. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informs devotees about the resumption on September 14. RFID-based tracking is mandatory for transparency. The Board expresses gratitude and commitment to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:14 IST
The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir is set to resume after a 19-day suspension caused by a landslide that resulted in 34 deaths and numerous injuries. The announcement from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board confirms that the yatra will recommence on September 14, with conditions being favorable.

The Board emphasized the necessity of the temporary suspension due to adverse weather and the need for track maintenance. Pilgrims are advised to carry valid identification and comply with safety protocols, including mandatory RFID tracking for transparency. For support and information, devotees are urged to visit the official website.

Marking the longest suspension since the pandemic, the prompt restoration illustrates prioritization of pilgrim safety amidst difficult circumstances. The tragedy occurred following a cloudburst-induced landslide in the Trikuta Hills at Adhkuwari, leading to immediate halting of the yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

