An Ode to History: Remembering WWII's Brave Souls at Kranji War Memorial

Singapore held a ceremony at the Kranji War Memorial to honor the sacrifices of WWII soldiers, with tributes from international dignitaries. The event highlighted the bravery of those who defended against the Japanese occupation and celebrated current peace between former combatant nations.

Updated: 12-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:45 IST
As commemoration events unfolded at Singapore's Kranji War Memorial, dignitaries from across the globe gathered to honor the lives lost during World War II. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the selfless sacrifices of soldiers, whose bravery secured today's peace and prosperity.

High commissioners from Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, and the UK joined in paying tribute, laying wreaths and recalling the dark times of the Japanese occupation from 1942 to 1945. A somber reminder of history, Lt Gen (Retd) Winston Choo spearheaded the ceremony on behalf of Singapore, reflecting on the valor of soldiers and civilians alike.

Japan's ambassador to Singapore also participated, recognizing the shared suffering and renewed partnership between nations. Organizing committee chair Jeya Ayadurai, MBE, emphasized the event's spirit of reconciliation and the significant loss of Indian soldiers inscribed on the memorial, underscoring the enduring importance of remembering and learning from history's lessons.

