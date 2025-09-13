Left Menu

Odisha's Green Tribute: 75 Lakh Saplings for Modi's Milestone Birthday

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urges Odisha citizens to participate in the 'Ek Peed Maa Ke Naam'- 2 campaign, aiming to plant 75 lakh saplings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday as part of a larger goal to plant 7.5 crore trees by September 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:40 IST
In a bid to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon citizens to join the 'Ek Peed Maa Ke Naam'- 2 campaign. The initiative seeks to plant 75 lakh saplings as a tribute to the Prime Minister, emphasizing his role in the nation's progress.

Majhi praised Modi's commitment to developing Odisha and the nation at large, acknowledging the international acclaim his leadership has garnered. The tree-planting campaign aligns with a broader goal to plant 7.5 crore trees by the end of September. Launched on June 5, this initiative will conclude on September 30.

The Chief Minister appealed to diverse community groups, including students and voluntary organizations, to participate actively in the campaign, highlighting tree planting as an act of respect for Mother Earth and a commitment to future generations.

