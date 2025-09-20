Restrictions on Sikh Pilgrims: Pakistan Urges India for Access to Kartarpur
The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has urged India to allow Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak Dev's death anniversary event at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. The request comes after India closed the Attari-Wagah border following a terror attack, hampering pilgrims' travel for religious purposes.
The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) have urged the Indian government to permit Sikh pilgrims to participate in a commemorative event marking Guru Nanak Dev's death anniversary at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on September 22.
The plea comes in response to India's closure of the Attari-Wagah border, a consequence of increased security measures following the Pahalgam terror attack. PSGPC President Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora expressed serious concern over the restricted access, emphasizing that Pakistan has always welcomed Sikh pilgrims to its sacred sites.
Despite recent natural disasters, Pakistan has swiftly reopened religious sites like Kartarpur, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining religious freedoms. The Pakistan Foreign Office reiterated their dedication to hosting global Sikh pilgrims, emphasizing the country's custodianship of important Sikh heritage sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
