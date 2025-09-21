Left Menu

Farewell to the 'Voice of Assam': Zubeen Garg's Final Journey

The body of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was returned to India after his death in Singapore. Assam's Chief Minister and Union Minister paid their respects. Known as the 'Voice of Assam,' Garg's contributions were honored at a special ceremony in Delhi, before being transported to Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 01:54 IST
The mortal remains of the beloved Assamese singer, Zubeen Garg, returned to India from Singapore on Saturday night, following his untimely demise while swimming in the sea.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the late singer's body at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, supported by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and senior state officials. A heartfelt tribute was paid, featuring traditional Assamese scarves placed on his coffin and a rendition of Garg's hit song, 'Mayabini'.

Sarma, who expressed his disbelief on social media, assisted in transferring the singer's body for its journey to Guwahati. The public is expected to pay homage at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on Sunday, with details of the last rites pending consultation with the family and the state government still to finalize the cremation venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

