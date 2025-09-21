Nation Mourns: A Tribute to Zubeen Garg's Musical Legacy
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, celebrating his music's impact and national pride. Garg passed away in Singapore, sparking grief and remembrance throughout the Northeast. His remains arrived in Guwahati, with tributes planned despite weather challenges.
In a heartfelt tribute, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu honored the late singer Zubeen Garg, recognizing his contributions to music and the inspiration he provided to millions across the nation. Garg, a beloved figure, met an untimely end while swimming off the coast of Singapore last Friday.
Chief Minister Khandu, alongside NDA legislators, observed a two-minute silence to pay respects, highlighting Garg's influence throughout Assam and the wider Northeast. His music, he noted, brought pride and unity to the nation, reflecting its cultural richness.
Meanwhile, Garg's remains were somberly received at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati. Adorned in a traditional Assamese 'gamosa', his casket was placed in the sports complex, with additional arrangements made to accommodate mourners in the event of rain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
