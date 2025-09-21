Left Menu

Nation Mourns: A Tribute to Zubeen Garg's Musical Legacy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, celebrating his music's impact and national pride. Garg passed away in Singapore, sparking grief and remembrance throughout the Northeast. His remains arrived in Guwahati, with tributes planned despite weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:31 IST
Nation Mourns: A Tribute to Zubeen Garg's Musical Legacy
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu honored the late singer Zubeen Garg, recognizing his contributions to music and the inspiration he provided to millions across the nation. Garg, a beloved figure, met an untimely end while swimming off the coast of Singapore last Friday.

Chief Minister Khandu, alongside NDA legislators, observed a two-minute silence to pay respects, highlighting Garg's influence throughout Assam and the wider Northeast. His music, he noted, brought pride and unity to the nation, reflecting its cultural richness.

Meanwhile, Garg's remains were somberly received at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati. Adorned in a traditional Assamese 'gamosa', his casket was placed in the sports complex, with additional arrangements made to accommodate mourners in the event of rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

 Azerbaijan
2
Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

 India
3
Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

 Global
4
Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025