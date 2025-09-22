Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Honors Wayanad's Monsoon Management Model

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commends Wayanad's proactive monsoon strategies and urges other states to adopt its model. She highlights climate-related challenges in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, emphasizes sustainable tribal lifestyles, and calls for improved central funding. Additionally, Vadra suggests land rights discussion for tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lauded the district's monsoon preparedness at a recent District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting. She urged other states to emulate Wayanad's proactive measures, which successfully minimized rain-related issues this year.

Addressing the comprehensive approach, Vadra noted the need for similar strategies in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, highlighting the district as a model for climate change adaptation. She also praised local leaders and officials for their efforts, emphasizing the lifestyle of scheduled tribes as a beacon of hope in today's changing climate.

During discussions, Vadra acknowledged project delays due to insufficient central funding, pledging to address this with the union government. She also stressed the importance of enhancing communication with tribal communities, advocating for their land rights under the Forest Rights Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

