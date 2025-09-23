Return of Treasured Valuables to Jagannath Temple Treasury

On Tuesday, the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, saw the return of its precious valuables to the treasury, a year after they had been removed for structural repairs. The operation was carefully monitored and executed, taking place without the presence of devotees due to imposed restrictions.

Starting at 10.55 am and concluding at 2.55 pm, the transfer of valuables was conducted in strict accordance with the Sri Jagannath Temple Rules of 1960, as confirmed by Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The valuables had been securely housed in a temporary strong room within the temple during the repair work.

On July 7, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) completed renovations and conservation efforts on the 'Ratna Bhandar'. Oversight was maintained by a committee led by retired HC judge Biswanath Rath, while local officials ensured security and procedure alignment. Transparency was prioritized through videography, and all valuables were successfully secured back in their rightful place.

(With inputs from agencies.)