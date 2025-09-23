Left Menu

Return of Treasured Valuables to Jagannath Temple Treasury

Valuables were returned to Jagannath temple's treasury in Odisha after being removed for structural repairs. The process adhered to temple rules and took four hours, ensuring transparency with videography. Officials like Arabinda Padhee confirmed the successful completion and oversight by relevant authorities, including the Ratna Bhandar committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:18 IST
Return of Treasured Valuables to Jagannath Temple Treasury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, saw the return of its precious valuables to the treasury, a year after they had been removed for structural repairs. The operation was carefully monitored and executed, taking place without the presence of devotees due to imposed restrictions.

Starting at 10.55 am and concluding at 2.55 pm, the transfer of valuables was conducted in strict accordance with the Sri Jagannath Temple Rules of 1960, as confirmed by Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The valuables had been securely housed in a temporary strong room within the temple during the repair work.

On July 7, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) completed renovations and conservation efforts on the 'Ratna Bhandar'. Oversight was maintained by a committee led by retired HC judge Biswanath Rath, while local officials ensured security and procedure alignment. Transparency was prioritized through videography, and all valuables were successfully secured back in their rightful place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HCLTech and Swedish Manufacturer Renew and Expand Digital Transformation Partnership

HCLTech and Swedish Manufacturer Renew and Expand Digital Transformation Par...

 India
2
Crackdown on Corruption: Odisha Officials Arrested

Crackdown on Corruption: Odisha Officials Arrested

 India
3
Commissioning of 'Androth': A Milestone in India's Maritime Self-Reliance

Commissioning of 'Androth': A Milestone in India's Maritime Self-Reliance

 India
4
Navigating Satire and Defamation: The Delhi High Court Case

Navigating Satire and Defamation: The Delhi High Court Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025