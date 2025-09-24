Tribute to a Literary Giant: S L Bhyrappa's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the death of distinguished Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa. Modi hailed him as a monumental figure whose literary contributions stirred the nation's conscience and explored the depths of the Indian soul.

Modi remarked that Bhyrappa was a fearless and timeless thinker whose work profoundly enriched Kannada literature, urging generations to reflect, question, and engage earnestly with society. The Prime Minister made these comments on the social media platform X.

S L Bhyrappa passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 94. His passing marks the loss of a legendary writer who left an indelible mark on Indian literature and thought.