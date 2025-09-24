Tribute to a Literary Giant: S L Bhyrappa's Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the demise of Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa, highlighting his profound impact on literature and society. Known for his fearless and thought-provoking works, Bhyrappa inspired generations to engage deeply with societal issues. He passed away at 94 in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the death of distinguished Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa. Modi hailed him as a monumental figure whose literary contributions stirred the nation's conscience and explored the depths of the Indian soul.
Modi remarked that Bhyrappa was a fearless and timeless thinker whose work profoundly enriched Kannada literature, urging generations to reflect, question, and engage earnestly with society. The Prime Minister made these comments on the social media platform X.
S L Bhyrappa passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 94. His passing marks the loss of a legendary writer who left an indelible mark on Indian literature and thought.
