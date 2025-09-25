Left Menu

L’Oreal's Iconic Browns: Setting a Guinness World Record in India

On September 17, 2025, L’Oreal Professionnel hosted India's largest salon event, highlighting the 'Iconic Browns' hair color trend. Gathering 422 hairdressers and models, the event set a Guinness World Record. It emphasized advancing Indian hairdressing artistry, digital storytelling, and L’Oreal's commitment to empowering professional hairstylists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

L'Oreal Professionnel has redefined the landscape of hairdressing in India by setting a Guinness World Record for 'Most people coloring hair' during their exclusive event on September 17, 2025. This ambitious event brought together 422 hairdressers and models under one roof to showcase the 'Iconic Browns' trend.

Beauty aficionados experienced the fusion of education and artistry as industry stalwarts like Min Kim presented masterclasses, emphasizing advanced face framing and color placement techniques. The event celebrated both individual craftsmanship and a collective elevation of the hairdressing community.

Commenting on the milestone, L'Oreal executives highlighted the company's vision of empowering hairstylists through innovation, skill enhancement, and digital storytelling. This record-setting endeavor marks a significant achievement in the professional beauty industry, aligning with L'Oreal's mission to inspire and transform through excellence.

