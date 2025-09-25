L’Oreal's Iconic Browns: Setting a Guinness World Record in India

L'Oreal Professionnel has redefined the landscape of hairdressing in India by setting a Guinness World Record for 'Most people coloring hair' during their exclusive event on September 17, 2025. This ambitious event brought together 422 hairdressers and models under one roof to showcase the 'Iconic Browns' trend.

Beauty aficionados experienced the fusion of education and artistry as industry stalwarts like Min Kim presented masterclasses, emphasizing advanced face framing and color placement techniques. The event celebrated both individual craftsmanship and a collective elevation of the hairdressing community.

Commenting on the milestone, L'Oreal executives highlighted the company's vision of empowering hairstylists through innovation, skill enhancement, and digital storytelling. This record-setting endeavor marks a significant achievement in the professional beauty industry, aligning with L'Oreal's mission to inspire and transform through excellence.