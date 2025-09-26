Vijay's Festival of Politics: A Star-Studded Campaign Tour

Actor-politician Vijay is set to electrify the crowds in Namakkal and Karur this Saturday as Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) makes extensive preparations for his campaign. With the expectation of a massive public turnout, roads are already adorned with vibrant banners and party flags.

To accommodate the early birds eager to see Vijay, TVK's district wing is readying a handout of over 10,000 free water bottles, starting on Saturday morning. These bottles, featuring Vijay's image, will be distributed throughout the campaign trail.

'It's a festival atmosphere here,' a party functionary commented, reflecting the celebratory mood surrounding the event. In anticipation of the gathering, police are enforcing traffic controls and other safety measures to ensure a smooth and secure campaign day. Previously, on September 20, Vijay campaigned in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.