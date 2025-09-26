Left Menu

Vijay's Festival of Politics: A Star-Studded Campaign Tour

Ahead of actor-politician Vijay's campaign in Namakkal and Karur, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam has prepared extensively for a large turnout. Roads are decorated, and TVK is providing over 10,000 water bottles featuring Vijay's image. Police are managing traffic to ensure public safety during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:58 IST
Vijay's Festival of Politics: A Star-Studded Campaign Tour
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Vijay is set to electrify the crowds in Namakkal and Karur this Saturday as Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) makes extensive preparations for his campaign. With the expectation of a massive public turnout, roads are already adorned with vibrant banners and party flags.

To accommodate the early birds eager to see Vijay, TVK's district wing is readying a handout of over 10,000 free water bottles, starting on Saturday morning. These bottles, featuring Vijay's image, will be distributed throughout the campaign trail.

'It's a festival atmosphere here,' a party functionary commented, reflecting the celebratory mood surrounding the event. In anticipation of the gathering, police are enforcing traffic controls and other safety measures to ensure a smooth and secure campaign day. Previously, on September 20, Vijay campaigned in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Excellence: BFI Cup Boosts Indian Boxing

Pathway to Excellence: BFI Cup Boosts Indian Boxing

 India
2
Turkish Airlines Soars with Major Boeing Deal

Turkish Airlines Soars with Major Boeing Deal

 Global
3
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denied Admission to Jamia Masjid Again

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denied Admission to Jamia Masjid Again

 India
4
Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025