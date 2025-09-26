Left Menu

Apologetic Dance: Collector Faces Backlash Amid Floods

Kirtikumar Pujar, the Dharashiv collector, apologized after a video of him dancing during a festival went viral, as the region faced heavy rains and flooding. While he cited festival obligations, he acknowledged the distress caused and assured ongoing relief efforts by the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:35 IST
Apologetic Dance: Collector Faces Backlash Amid Floods
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of devastating floods, Dharashiv collector Kirtikumar Pujar found himself facing public ire after a video of him dancing during a festival went viral.

Pujar, who is the president of the festival committee and temple trust, defended his actions saying that participating in the Tuljapur festival was obligatory as it enjoys the status of a state festival.

Despite the controversy, Pujar emphasized that nearly two thousand district administration employees are tirelessly working to deliver relief to affected families.

TRENDING

1
Justice Under Siege: The Comey Indictment and Its Ripple Effects

Justice Under Siege: The Comey Indictment and Its Ripple Effects

 Global
2
Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political Drama

Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political D...

 India
3
Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

 Bangladesh
4
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025