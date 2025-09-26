Apologetic Dance: Collector Faces Backlash Amid Floods
Kirtikumar Pujar, the Dharashiv collector, apologized after a video of him dancing during a festival went viral, as the region faced heavy rains and flooding. While he cited festival obligations, he acknowledged the distress caused and assured ongoing relief efforts by the administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In the midst of devastating floods, Dharashiv collector Kirtikumar Pujar found himself facing public ire after a video of him dancing during a festival went viral.
Pujar, who is the president of the festival committee and temple trust, defended his actions saying that participating in the Tuljapur festival was obligatory as it enjoys the status of a state festival.
Despite the controversy, Pujar emphasized that nearly two thousand district administration employees are tirelessly working to deliver relief to affected families.
