Apologetic Dance: Collector Faces Backlash Amid Floods

In the midst of devastating floods, Dharashiv collector Kirtikumar Pujar found himself facing public ire after a video of him dancing during a festival went viral.

Pujar, who is the president of the festival committee and temple trust, defended his actions saying that participating in the Tuljapur festival was obligatory as it enjoys the status of a state festival.

Despite the controversy, Pujar emphasized that nearly two thousand district administration employees are tirelessly working to deliver relief to affected families.