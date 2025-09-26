Left Menu

Delhi Development Authority Sparks Fitness Innovation at Landmark Conference

The Delhi Development Authority hosted its inaugural business conference to invigorate the fitness sector. The two-day event focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainability. Key initiatives include promoting a sporting culture in Delhi, enhancing DDA facilities, and introducing new projects like an ice skating rink in Dwarka.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held its inaugural business conference focusing on the growth of the fitness sector, as announced by officials on Friday. The event spanned two days, from September 25-26, with a mission to advance entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainability within this rapidly expanding industry.

Conversations at the conference delved into topics ranging from physical literacy and training practices to financial models and business opportunities in fitness. The DDA expressed pride in the development of their sporting facilities, such as the Squash and Badminton Stadium, which is now a prominent venue for sports-related events. The conference underscored the authority's dedication to promoting a vibrant sports culture under the guidance of Lt Governor VK Saxena.

In an effort to maximize their facilities, Lt Governor Saxena has urged the DDA to effectively utilize sports complexes and golf courses. Notable projects launched include the center of excellence in Dwarka Sector 8, the longest 18-hole golf course at Sector 24, and a mini sports complex at Sukhdev Vihar. Additionally, an international-standard ice skating rink is scheduled to debut in Dwarka Sector 23.

