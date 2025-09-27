Left Menu

HUFT Unleashes Nationwide Pet Adoption Initiative in India

Heads Up For Tails, India's leading pet care brand, has launched a nationwide online pet adoption directory. This initiative, marking a milestone in pet adoption in India, aims to connect shelter animals with loving families. The platform seeks to normalize pet adoption and tackle animal abandonment through extensive awareness and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a prominent pet care brand in India, has unveiled an online pet adoption directory, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing pet adoption rates across the nation. Released on International Dog Day, the platform connects shelter animals with potential families, addressing the pressing issue of animal abandonment in India.

The challenge of animal abandonment is significant, with numerous dogs and cats left on streets daily. HUFT's extensive national presence allows the brand to leverage its 17-year trust with consumers, making the adoption directory a pivotal tool in facilitating pet adoptions. Partnered with over 100 shelters, the directory promises to be a one-stop solution for finding a forever pet.

Founder Rashi Narang emphasizes adoption's transformative power, advocating it as the first choice for pet seekers in India. Through this initiative, HUFT aspires to transition adoption from a niche endeavor to an integral part of pet ownership in India, proving each adoption can profoundly impact lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

