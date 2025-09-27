HUFT Unleashes Nationwide Pet Adoption Initiative in India

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a prominent pet care brand in India, has unveiled an online pet adoption directory, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing pet adoption rates across the nation. Released on International Dog Day, the platform connects shelter animals with potential families, addressing the pressing issue of animal abandonment in India.

The challenge of animal abandonment is significant, with numerous dogs and cats left on streets daily. HUFT's extensive national presence allows the brand to leverage its 17-year trust with consumers, making the adoption directory a pivotal tool in facilitating pet adoptions. Partnered with over 100 shelters, the directory promises to be a one-stop solution for finding a forever pet.

Founder Rashi Narang emphasizes adoption's transformative power, advocating it as the first choice for pet seekers in India. Through this initiative, HUFT aspires to transition adoption from a niche endeavor to an integral part of pet ownership in India, proving each adoption can profoundly impact lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)