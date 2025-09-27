New Dawn: Uttar Pradesh Emerges as a Hub of Harmony and Heritage

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Saturday that the 'new India' has led to a 'new' Uttar Pradesh, where oppression, injustice, exploitation, and unrest are no longer tolerated. He declared that UP has evolved into the land of festivals, shedding its image of disturbances.

During the inauguration of a temple at the Digambar Jain Temple complex in Shravasti, Adityanath performed an aarti, toured the site, and paid tribute to the tradition of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras, from Lord Rishabhdev to Lord Mahavir. He highlighted the historical lineage from the first king of Ayodhya, Lord Rishabhdev, to Lord Shri Ram, and recounted the accomplishments of King Bhagirath and King Dilip.

The Chief Minister also criticized those impeding celebrations and emphasized that Uttar Pradesh, being the birthplace of 16 of the 24 Tirthankaras, and home to renowned sites like Ayodhya and Kashi, holds significant cultural and historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)