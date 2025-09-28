Enhanced Security Measures for Jharkhand's Durga Puja Festivities
In Jharkhand, security is ramped up for Durga Puja with drones, CCTVs, and heavy police presence. Focused on social media and women's safety, officers are on high alert, especially in Ranchi, where central forces and a special traffic plan are active to ensure festival safety until October 3.
- Country:
- India
Security measures across Jharkhand have been significantly increased during Durga Puja, featuring drones, CCTV surveillance, and substantial personnel deployment.
The festivities, which commenced on Saturday, demand rigorous vigilance, particularly in bustling urban areas, according to a senior official.
In response to the nationwide festival's challenges, a special focus is placed on monitoring social media and ensuring women's safety on the streets. Ranchi showcases heightened defensiveness with two companies of central paramilitary forces and over 5,000 police officers now active, as officials like IG Manoj Kaushik evaluate readiness with top police authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy in Ranchi: Durga Puja Marquee Remakes Vatican Theme Amid Protests
Suo motu: SC asks Rajasthan if regular audit conducted to check functioning of CCTVs.
Supreme Court Demands Answers on Rajasthan's Police Station CCTV Implementation
Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds
Suo motu: SC directs Rajasthan to tell about total CCTV cameras installed in each police station with placement details.