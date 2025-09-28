Left Menu

Unveiling 'Controll': A Cinematic Dive into Digital Chaos

'Controll', a film starring Thakur Anoop Singh and Rohit Roy, directed by Safdar Abaas, explores the dark side of the technological revolution. Inspired by real events and digital fraud, it highlights the consequences of power misuse. The film is set to release on October 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Controll', featuring a stellar cast led by Thakur Anoop Singh and Rohit Roy, is set to hit theaters on October 10, as announced by its creators. Directed by Safdar Abaas and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios, the film delves into digital fraud's rapid rise.

Inspired by real-world events, 'Controll' exposes the darker underbelly of our technological revolution. The title encapsulates the theme of power misuse, with Anoop Singh portraying a complex Army officer role, blending vulnerability and fierceness, offering a fresh perspective to his fans.

The movie boasts a strong ensemble, including Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles, promising a gripping narrative that mirrors the intricate web of digital threats in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

