Unveiling 'Controll': A Cinematic Dive into Digital Chaos

'Controll', featuring a stellar cast led by Thakur Anoop Singh and Rohit Roy, is set to hit theaters on October 10, as announced by its creators. Directed by Safdar Abaas and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios, the film delves into digital fraud's rapid rise.

Inspired by real-world events, 'Controll' exposes the darker underbelly of our technological revolution. The title encapsulates the theme of power misuse, with Anoop Singh portraying a complex Army officer role, blending vulnerability and fierceness, offering a fresh perspective to his fans.

The movie boasts a strong ensemble, including Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles, promising a gripping narrative that mirrors the intricate web of digital threats in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)