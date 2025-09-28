Rajasthan's Bold Steps in Cow Protection and Cultural Heritage Revival
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted his government's initiatives for cow protection and promoting Sanatan culture. Measures include increasing the daily grant for gaushalas and incentives for bullock-use farmers. The state is also investing in religious heritage projects and sites linked to Lord Krishna's life.
On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized his administration's significant advances in cow protection, including raising daily grants for registered gaushalas to Rs 50 per cow. Smaller farmers using bullocks for agriculture will also receive Rs 30,000 annually as encouragement.
Speaking at the Shri Krishna Balram Gau-Aradhan Mahotsav, Sharma highlighted investments in the state's cultural and religious landscape, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for reviving Sanatan culture. Initiatives include funding for major religious sites like Khatushyamji temple and the development of the 'Shri Krishna Gaman Path' project.
Accompanied by his wife, Sharma participated in rituals at the Shri Jadkhor Goshth Bihari temple and Kamdhenu Gaushala, demonstrating his commitment by performing traditional cow worship.
